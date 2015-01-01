|
Citation
|
Hu T, Zheng X, Huang M. Front. Psychol. 2020; 11: e768.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Loneliness is the negative experience of a discrepancy between the desired and actual personal network of relationships. Whereas past work has focused on the effect of loneliness on prosocial behaviors, the present research addressed the gap by exploring the effect of loneliness on empathy. Empathy is an emotional reaction of sharing in others' internal experiences. We adopted a new paradigm-empathy selection task, which uses free choices to assess the desire to empathize. Participants made a series of binary choices, selecting situations that instructed them to empathize or objectively describe.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
choice; Emotion Regulation; Empathy; Loneliness; social support