|
Citation
|
Hagan CA, Halberstadt AG, Cooke AN, Garner PW. Front. Psychol. 2020; 11: e474.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Everyday beliefs often organize and guide motivations, goals, and behaviors, and, as such, may also differentially motivate individuals to value and attend to emotion-related cues of others. In this way, the beliefs that individuals hold may affect the socioemotional skills that they develop. To test the role of emotion-related beliefs specific to anger, we examined an educational context in which beliefs could vary and have implications for individuals' skill. Specifically, we studied 43 teachers' beliefs about students' anger in the school setting as well as their ability to recognize expressions of anger in children's faces in a dynamic emotion recognition task.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
beliefs; emotion; emotion recognition; emotion understanding; teacher-student relationship