|
Citation
|
Gelezelyte O, Gailiené D, Latakienė J, Mazulyte-Rasytine E, Skruibis P, Dadašev S, Grigiene D. Front. Psychol. 2020; 11: e592.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Studies show that people bereaved by suicide often feel a strong need for professional help. It is hypothesized that aspects related tosuicide bereavement, such as stigmatization, shame or guilt, hinder help-seeking process of the bereaved. However, little is known about help-seeking behaviors of people who has lost someone due to suicide. Aims: this study was conducted to attain a better understanding of the contributing factors, including the specific features of grief following suicide, to help-seeking behaviors of the bereaved by suicide.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
bereavement; Guilt; Help-seeking; professional help; stigmatization; Suicide