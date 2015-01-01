SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sandström J. J. Struct. Fire Eng. 2019; 10(4): 435-445.

(Copyright © 2019, Emerald Group Publishing)

10.1108/JSFE-01-2019-0013

PURPOSE This paper aims to discuss fire safety design of single-story, single compartment buildings and evaluates whether time to structural damage is a relevant criterion when lethal fire conditions develop long before any structural fire damage can occur.

DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The proposed approach is demonstrated in a design case study of a steel truss in a typical Swedish single-story steel frame building.

FINDINGS While not complying with deemed to satisfy fire resistance ratings, it is argued that the proposed design still can fulfill the life safety objective.

ORIGINALITY/VALUE This paper presents practical application of a conceptual paper presenting a general approach to structural fire safety design and the life safety objective.


Fire engineering; Life safety; Performance-based design; Structural fire safety design

