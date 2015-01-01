Abstract

The location of a vehicle's centre of mass is an important parameter as it has a determining effect on the dynamics of a vehicle. The height of the vehicle centre of mass from the roll and pitch centres has a large influence on the load transfer which occurs between wheels during braking and cornering manoeuvres. These vehicle parameters can vary significantly especially on off-road vehicles due to the large differences in laden and unladen weight. This paper proposes an algorithm where suspension forces and inertial parameters are estimated in real time using inexpensive sensor measurements and an unscented Kalman filter. The algorithm is experimentally validated on an offroad vehicle performing various manoeuvres and driving over different terrains. The real time estimation of these parameters could contribute significantly to improving vehicle safety and control.



Keywords: centre of gravity estimation; suspension force estimation; roll centre height; pitch centre height.

Language: en