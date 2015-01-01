Abstract

Biodynamic models of seated body exposed to whole-body vibration are considered important for design of vibration control devices and anthropodynamic surrogates for efficient performance assessments of vibration isolators. In this second part, the reported biodynamic models of the seated body are briefly reviewed together with the different modelling approaches. The models are identified from target functions derived from the measured biodynamic responses, reviewed in the first part of this paper. Relationships between different target functions are discussed together with the merits and limitations of different modelling approaches. Further efforts are needed for developing representative target functions for deriving reliable models for designing engineering interventions and for predicting potential health and comfort effects.



Keywords: biodynamic models; biodynamic response functions; whole-body vibration; model parameters identification.

Language: en