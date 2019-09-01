SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Reina P, Ahn S. Int. J. Transp. Sci. Technol. 2020; 9(1): 1-13.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ijtst.2019.09.001

unavailable

This research presents an empirical analysis of lane flow distribution (LFD) in three-lane congested freeways. Data from 72 sites were analyzed to investigate LFD trends with respect to flow and the traffic and freeway characteristics that influence lane-specific traffic behavior. Regression analysis was employed to identify recurrent linear LFD trends with respect to flow and evaluate the factors that instigate the observed LFD patterns. It was found that varying LFD trends are just as prevalent as constant LFD trends and that LFD is not uniform. In addition, four recurrent combinations of varying LFD trends were observed among the sites. Regression models were estimated to represent class-specific linear LFD trends for sites with varying LFD.

RESULTS show that the estimated models represent the observed linear LFD trends reasonably well. It was also observed that proximity to freeway merges increases the probability of varying LFD trends, while the presence of HOV lanes reduces it.


Congested freeway traffic; Lane flow distribution; Regression analysis

