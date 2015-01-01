|
Noltemeyer A, Huang H, Meehan C, Jordan E, Morio K, Shaw K, Oberlin K. J. Appl. Sch. Psychol. 2020; 36(1): 1-19.
Although mental health concerns are common among children and adolescents, youth-serving adults often feel underprepared in responding to these challenges. Youth Mental Health First Aid (YMHFA) is a training program designed to teach adults how to assist youths experiencing mental health or addiction challenges. This pilot program evaluation study examined the outcomes of YMHFA associated with adult knowledge, confidence, beliefs, and behaviors. Participants included 2,180 individuals in Ohio who attended a YMHFA training between January 2015 and August 2016; most participants were White women and represented professions in the field of education.
mental health; Mental health literacy; training; Youth Mental Health First Aid; youths