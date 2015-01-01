Abstract

Although mental health concerns are common among children and adolescents, youth-serving adults often feel underprepared in responding to these challenges. Youth Mental Health First Aid (YMHFA) is a training program designed to teach adults how to assist youths experiencing mental health or addiction challenges. This pilot program evaluation study examined the outcomes of YMHFA associated with adult knowledge, confidence, beliefs, and behaviors. Participants included 2,180 individuals in Ohio who attended a YMHFA training between January 2015 and August 2016; most participants were White women and represented professions in the field of education.



RESULTS revealed that YMHFA participants became more confident, willing to help, aware of support and resources, and accepting of individuals with mental health conditions three months posttraining. A high percentage of YMHFA participants also reported applying YMHFA Action Steps at 3, 6, 9, and 12 months after the training. Demographic differences (by race, gender, age, and occupation) in the adult outcomes associated with YMHFA training did not emerge when removing the effects of other participant variables. Limitations, future directions for research, and implications for school psychology practice are discussed in this Service Delivery Brief.

Language: en