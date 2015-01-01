SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Eftaxas DM, Canto AI. J. Appl. Sch. Psychol. 2020; 36(1): 76-88.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15377903.2019.1669094

Within a school there is not typically one person assigned to aid students who have experienced a traumatic brain injury (TBI). Symptoms following a TBI may hinder a students' academic performance suggesting a need for "return-to-learn" protocols to be implemented as students return to the rigors of school. Previous literature suggests school psychologists are the most appropriate school personnel to aid these students. The purpose of this study was to examine school psychologists' knowledge regarding TBIs and gauge their interest in aiding with school reintegration.

RESULTS implied knowledge of TBI is not a significant predictor of willingness to be a 'concussion team leader'. Qualitative analyses revealed school psychologists perceived school nurses to be the most qualified. Implications for practice, including changes in training programs, are discussed.


Concussion; return to learn; traumatic brain injury

