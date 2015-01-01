|
Citation
Eftaxas DM, Canto AI. J. Appl. Sch. Psychol. 2020; 36(1): 76-88.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Within a school there is not typically one person assigned to aid students who have experienced a traumatic brain injury (TBI). Symptoms following a TBI may hinder a students' academic performance suggesting a need for "return-to-learn" protocols to be implemented as students return to the rigors of school. Previous literature suggests school psychologists are the most appropriate school personnel to aid these students. The purpose of this study was to examine school psychologists' knowledge regarding TBIs and gauge their interest in aiding with school reintegration.
Language: en
Keywords
Concussion; return to learn; traumatic brain injury