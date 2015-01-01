Abstract

To indicate health status of bridges and help stakeholders make decision on maintenance, a comprehensive framework has been proposed to evaluate structural efficiency of suspension bridges using analytic hierarchy process. First, the analytical hierarchy model (i.e. hierarchical network together with data aggregation algorithms) has been constructed using multi-source data, including visual inspection, non-destructive testing and structural health monitoring information. Age-dependent variable weight theory is developed to account for the service history of elements ensuring the alignment of variation trend of index weights with the objective law in bridge maintenance and management activities. To overcome the limitations of factor-based variable weight model for weight adjustment, the factor- and age-based variable weight model has been adopted for data aggregation. Finally, four cases are used to test the effectiveness of the three models (i.e. constant weight model, factor-based variable weight model and factor- and age-based variable weight model). By comparing the performance of the three models, the recommended maintenance strategy derived from factor- and age-based variable weight model aligns more with the actual strategy than the other two. The factor- and age-based variable weight model outperforms both the factor-based variable weight model and constant weight model in helping bridge owners make maintenance decisions.

