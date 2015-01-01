CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Berger WJ, Hössinger R. Eur. Transp. Res. Rev. 2019; 11(1): e47.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, European Conference of Transport Research Institutes, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The emphasis of the study presented in this paper was to identify the attributes of drivers who are prone to cause a motorway crash. It was induced byambitions to enhance the effectiveness of traffic safety campaigns by identifying subgroups of drivers more precisely.
Language: en