Pirra M, Diana M. Eur. Transp. Res. Rev. 2019; 11(1): e41.
Copyright © 2019, European Conference of Transport Research Institutes, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group
Traffic congestion is a large-scale problem in urban areas all over the world that can lead to substantial costs for travellers and business operations. This paper focus on how to measure the way in which congestion selectively affects different traffic streams, with special emphasis on light duty vehicles travelling around a city.
Language: en