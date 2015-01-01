Abstract

We recently proposed a concept, called Combined Alternate-Direction Lane Assignment and Reservation-based Intersection Control (CADLARIC), for organizing directionally unrestricted traffic flows in automated vehicle environment. The conflicts between through movements are handled by a reservation-based algorithm while the turning conflicts at the intersections are avoided altogether. This paper extends this research by analyzing the impacts that CADLARIC's parameters, used to control the conflict-resolution processes, have on the efficiency and surrogate safety indicators. The investigated parameters include: (i) buffer time in cell's reservation schedule; (ii) allowed speed to cross the reserved cell; (iii) distance from intersection from which a vehicle can make reservation, and (iv) duration of the lane-change process. For most of the investigated parameters, the numerical results show that less efficient operations lead not just to an increase in delay time and number of stops but also increase number of conflicting situations, because of vehicular queues formed within the intersection zone.

Language: en