Abstract

Sexual violence is a major public health problem due to the associated risk of acquiring sexually transmitted infections, behavioural disorders and risk of committing suicide. The Adult Rape Clinic (ARC) was established at Parirenyatwa Hospital, Harare in 2009 with the objective of providing medical and support services for survivors of sexual violence in a safe and private environment. The data collected had never been analysed since the establishment of the clinic. We described the clients' profile and the services offered at the clinic to identify gaps in service provision and areas of improvement. A retrospective record review of data was carried out from the ARC collected from February 2009 to December 2017. We analyzed 2343 affidavits that were available. Out of 2343 records analysed, (2190) 93.5% were female and 6.5 % (153) were male. The median age was 23years (Q1=21; Q3= 29) for males and 19 years (Q1= 17; Q2=25) for females. Among the clients, 2164 (92.4%) received a baseline HIV test, and 263 females and 6 males tested positive. From 2010 to 2017, six clients' seroconversion was recorded. Only 863(36.8%) clients presented within 3 days after the sexual assault. About 40% of male victims were assaulted by someone they knew and 27% were married. The study recommends further research on the determinants of late presentation after sexual assault.

