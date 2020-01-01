|
Citation
|
Sani F, Herrera M, Bielawska K. Br. J. Dev. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Psychology, University of Edinburgh, UK.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, British Psychological Society)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32227369
|
Abstract
|
Subjective feelings of disconnectedness from social groups have been found to be detrimental to mental health. However, little is known about the factors determining people's ability to attach to groups. We contend that child maltreatment will impair people's ability to group identification across the lifespan, and present a cross-sectional study involving 396 young adults from Spain, aimed at testing this hypothesis.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
child maltreatment; group identification; sense of belonging; social groups; social identity