Collins AB, Boyd J, Czechaczek S, Hayashi K, McNeil R. Health Place 2020; 63: e102327.
British Columbia Centre on Substance Use, 400 - 1045, Howe Street, Vancouver, BC V6Z 2A9, Canada; Department of Internal Medicine, Yale School of Medicine, 333 Cedar Street, New Haven, CT, 06510, United States; Program in Addiction Medicine, Yale School of Medicine, 333 Cedar Street, New Haven, CT, 06510, United States.
32224291
Abstract
While gendered experiences of drug use have been well-established, understanding how women resist structures that constrain their agency is important for mitigating drug-related harms, especially as overdose has become North America's leading cause of accidental death. Drawing on the intersectional risk environments of WWUD, this ethnographic study examined how gendered expectations of women's drug use, appearance, and comportment influenced vulnerability to overdose within the context of a fentanyl-driven overdose crisis. This community-engaged ethnography, conducted in Vancouver, Canada from May 2017 to December 2018, included in-depth interviews with 35 marginally-housed WWUD (transgender-inclusive) and approximately 100 h of fieldwork in single room accommodation (SRA) housing and an established street-based drug scene. Data were analyzed thematically with attention to embodiment, agency, and intersectionality.
Harm reduction; Intersectional risk environment; Overdose; Violence; Women