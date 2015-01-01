|
Citation
Johnson-Young EA, McDonald D, Burrell T, Wang Y, Juang D, Silver D, Lichenstein R. J. Health Commun. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
School of Medicine, University of Maryland, Baltimore, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
32223690
Abstract
In 2014, guns were the second leading cause of death among children and teens in the U.S. and it was previously found that approximately 33% of children live in homes with a firearm (Schuster et al., 2000). Currently, the AAP recommends pediatricians address firearms and firearm safety with patients; however, available research regarding the methods pediatricians use to communicate with patients regarding firearms and the influences on decision making is mixed and in need of more studies. Utilizing concepts from the theory of planned behavior and the health belief model, this paper presents findings from an online survey of medical doctors in several pediatric residency programs and seeks to identify the influences on prioritization of firearm safety in one's anticipatory guidance.
