Abstract

BACKGROUND: The purpose of this study was to estimate the prevalence, identify risk factors, and assess the impact of nonphysical workplace violence (WPV) events among education workers (teachers, professionals, and support personnel).



METHODS: A cross-sectional survey was mailed to a random sample of 6450 education workers, stratified by sex, occupation, and school location in Pennsylvania. Multivariable logistic regression was performed to assess risk factors.



RESULTS: Of the 2514 participants, 859 (34%) reported experiencing at least one nonphysical WPV event during the 2009-2010 school year. Coworkers were the most common source of bullying. Most education workers responded that they did not receive an adequate response from their administration after reporting a nonphysical WPV event. Risks of nonphysical assaults increased for education workers who were female, those working in an urban school, and those in their first 3 years of working in their current school. Those assaulted were significantly likely to have low job satisfaction, find work more stressful, and have poor mental health compared to those were not assaulted.



CONCLUSIONS: Administration support for specific prevention efforts and post-event responses that address the risk factors for nonphysical WPV are essential for creating a positive, safe work environment in schools.



Published 2020. This article is a U.S. Government work and is in the public domain in the USA.

Language: en