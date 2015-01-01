|
Konda S, Tiesman HM, Hendricks S, Grubb PL. J. Sch. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
NIOSH-Division of Applied Research and Technology, 1090 Tusculum, Ave. Cincinnati, OH, 45226.
(Copyright © 2020, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
32227351
BACKGROUND: The purpose of this study was to estimate the prevalence, identify risk factors, and assess the impact of nonphysical workplace violence (WPV) events among education workers (teachers, professionals, and support personnel).
bullying; education workers; nonphysical; teachers; verbal abuse; violence