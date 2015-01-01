Abstract

The present study aims to investigate the incidence and pattern of injury in Crossfit. This study used a database search of Crossfit AND Injury for systematic review and metaanalysis. Crossfit seems to be an effective exercise method to decrease weight and BMI while improving function. High intensity interval training improves blood pressure, body fat percentage, lung capacity and pancreas function. Articles meeting inclusion showed that shoulder, back and then knee injuries were the most commonly selfreported in surveys. Incidence of injury is similar to that of other common recreational sports. Some Crossfit movements and participant characteristics may lead to higher incidences of specific injuries and injuries overall. (Journal of Surgical Orthopaedic Advances 29(1):2630, 2020).

