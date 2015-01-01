Abstract

OBJECTIVE. The purpose of this study was to describe the epidemiology and imaging characteristics of cervical spine injuries in children with blunt trauma. MATERIALS AND METHODS. We conducted a retrospective review of the records of all patients 16 years old or younger with a diagnosis of cervical spine injury in the trauma registry of our level 1 trauma center between July 2006 and June 2018. RESULTS. Two hundred thirty-five patients were included in the study: 125 with subaxial cervical spine injuries, 87 with upper cervical spine injuries, and 23 with both subaxial and upper cervical spine injuries. The frequency of isolated upper cervical spine injuries was 73% in patients younger than 3 years old, 48% in patients 3-8 years old, and 29% in patients older than 8 years old. Seventy-one percent of occipital condyle fractures were avulsions, and 26% of dens fractures were avulsions. Type II dens fractures were found only in patients older than 8 years old. Type I and III dens fractures were almost exclusively in patients 8 years old or younger. Injuries classified as AOSpine types A, B, and C comprised 65.6%, 17.2%, and 17.2% of subaxial injuries, respectively. Despite similar mechanism of injury distribution across age groups, the frequency of AOSpine type A injuries in patients older than 8 years old (70.6%) was significantly higher compared with patients younger than 3 years old (40.0%) and those who were 3-8 years old (45.0%). The frequency of AOSpine type B injuries in patients younger than 3 years old (40.0%) was slightly higher than patients who were 3-8 years old (30.0%) and almost three times higher than in patients older than 8 years old (13.8%). CONCLUSION. Pediatric patients have high rates of upper cervical spine injuries, which tend to be distraction injuries that are frequently associated with avulsion fractures. Injury patterns in pediatric patients vary significantly by age, with patients younger than 3 years old being particularly prone to distraction type injuries.

