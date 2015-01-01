Abstract

Pit viper envenoming is common in the hilly and the Himalayan regions of Nepal. Antivenom present in Nepal is unlikely to neutralize the venom of these pit vipers, although it has been used often by the healthcare providers in the clinical practice. Here, we report 15 cases of snakebite with a deranged coagulation profile. All patients recovered from envenoming on conservative management and without the administration of antivenom.

