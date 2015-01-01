|
Esiéné A, Etoundi PO, Tochie JN, Metogo AJM, Minkande JZ. BMC Emerg. Med. 2020; 20(1): e23.
Department of Emergency medicine, Anesthesiology and critical care, Yaoundé Gynaeco-Obstetrics and Paediatric Hospital, Yaoundé, Cameroon.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32228476
The authors have retracted this case report [1] because the head of the snake shown in Figure 1 and described as being that of a viper (Echis occellatus) is identical to the head of a snake shown in Figure 1 of a different case report [2] where it was identified as being Naja melanoleuca, a member of the Elapidae family.
