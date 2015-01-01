|
Akande-Sholabi W, Ogundipe FS, Adisa R. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2020; 20(1): e259.
Department of Clinical Pharmacy and Pharmacy Administration, Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Ibadan, Ibadana, Nigeria.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32228567
BACKGROUND: Falls and fall-related injuries are a foremost health concern among older adults aged 60 years and above. Fall-risk-increasing drugs (FRIDs) use by older adults is one related cause of falling, and it is frequently used among older adults. Pharmacist-led counselling is an aspect of patient education that has been associated with improved therapeutic outcome and quality of life in high income countries with scarcity of information in low-middle income countries. This study therefore aims to assess hospital pharmacists' knowledge and counselling on fall-related medications using the list compiled by the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare on FRIDs and orthostatic drugs (ODs).
Language: en
Counselling; Fall-risk-increasing drugs; Orthostatic drugs; Pharmacist