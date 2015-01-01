SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mou D, Kleiman EM, Nock MK. Br. J. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Department of Psychiatry, Massachusetts General Hospital, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Department of Psychology, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.

(Copyright © 2020, Royal College of Psychiatry)

10.1192/bjp.2020.58

32228741

Despite decades of suicide research, our ability to predict suicide has not changed. Why is this the case? We outline the unique challenges facing suicide research. Borrowing successful strategies from other medical fields, we propose specific research directions that aim to translate scientific findings into meaningful clinical impact.


Suicide; information technologies; phenomenology; rating scales; risk assessment

