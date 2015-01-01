|
Citation
Samelko L, Petfield J, McAllister K, Hsu J, Hawkinson M, Jacobs JJ, Hallab NJ. Clin. Orthop. Relat. Res. 2020; 478(4): 752-766.
Affiliation
L. Samelko, K. McAllister, J. J. Jacobs, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL, USA J. Petfield, M. Hawkinson, San Antonio Medical Center, San Antonio, TX, USA J. Hsu, Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte, NC, USA N. J. Hallab, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Springer)
DOI
PMID
32229747
Abstract
BACKGROUND: A battlefield-related injury results in increased local and systemic innate immune inflammatory responses, resulting in wound-specific complications and an increased incidence of osteoarthritis. However, little is known about whether severe injuries affect long-term systemic homeostasis, for example, immune function. Moreover, it also remains unknown whether battlefield-acquired metal fragments retained over the long term result in residual systemic effects such as altered immune reactivity to metals. QUESTIONS/PURPOSES: Does a retained metal fragment from a battlefield injury contribute to increased (1) adaptive metal-specific immune responses, (2) systemically elevated metal ion serum levels, and (3) serum immunoglobulin levels compared with combat injuries that did not result in a retained metal fragment? METHODS: In this pilot study, we analyzed metal-immunogenicity in injured military personnel and noninjured control participants using lymphocyte transformation testing (LTT, lymphocyte proliferation responses to cobalt, chromium and nickel challenge at 0.001, 0.01 and 0.1-mM concentrations in triplicate for each participant), serum metal ion analysis (ICP-mass spectroscopy), and serum immunoglobulin analysis (IgE, IgG, IgA, and IgM ). Military personnel with a battlefield-sustained injury self-recruited without any exclusion for sex, age, degree of injury. Those with battlefield injury resulting in retained metal fragments (INJ-FRAG, n = 20 male, mean time since injury ± SD was 12 ± 10 years) were compared with those with a battlefield injury but without retained metal fragments (INJ-NO-FRAG, n = 12 male, mean time since injury ± SD was 13 ± 12 years). A control group comprised of male noninjured participants was used to compare measured immunogenicity metrics (n = 11, males were selected to match battlefield injury group demographics).
Language: en