Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the prevalence of traumatic experience (TE) among patients in psychiatric settings in Hong Kong and the associations between TE and levels of distress and anxiety and depressive symptoms.



METHODS: 129 patients who have received inpatient psychiatric services were recruited. Their lifetime TE was assessed using the Life Event Checklist (LEC), and TE in psychiatric settings using the Psychiatric Experiences Questionnaire (PEQ). Their level of distress symptoms was assessed using the Impact of Event Scale-Revised (IES-R), and the level of anxiety and depressive symptoms using the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS).



RESULTS: The prevalence of direct and indirect TE was 84.5%, as was the prevalence of TE in psychiatric settings. Common TE in psychiatric settings included witnessing another patient being taken down (61.2%), being put in restraints of any kind (41.1%), and witnessing another patient being physically assaulted by another patient (36.4%). TE in psychiatric settings associated with high prevalence of severe or extreme distress 1 week after the event included being forced to take medication against their will (52.2%), being threatened with physical violence (52.2%), and experiencing a physical assault (50.0%). Lifetime TE (the total number of LEC items reported) was associated with severity of distress and anxiety and depressive symptoms, whereas TE in psychiatric settings (the total number of PEQ items reported) was associated with severity of distress only. The total number of LEC items reported is the only predictor of levels of distress and anxiety and depressive symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: Lifetime TE and TE in psychiatric settings are common among patients with SMI. Trauma-informed care is suggested for mental health services.

