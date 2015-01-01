|
Citation
|
Paterson SK, Godsmark CN. Global Health 2020; 16(1): e29.
|
Affiliation
|
Environmental Research Institute, University College Cork, Cork, Ireland. christie.godsmark@ucc.ie.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32228631
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In Ireland, rising temperatures remains the climate projection that national climate scientists associate with the highest degree of confidence. However, the health challenge of heat has been largely absent from Ireland's public health sector. This is epitomised by the lack of a comprehensive public health-focused heat-health action plan or country-specific codes of practice for heat-health when working outdoors. Our objective is to highlight the anticipated heat-health challenges in Ireland, and other temperate regions, through analysing vulnerable groups and systems, reinforcing the need to respond.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Climate change adaptation; Environmental health; Heat-health; Temperate climate; Vulnerable