|
Citation
|
Cuevas CA, Sabina C, Cudmore Kendall R, Picard E, Goggin K. J. Interpers. Violence 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Northeastern University, Boston, MA, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32228340
|
Abstract
|
The aim of this analysis was to evaluate whether cultural factors and mental health variables distinguish Latino youth who are delinquent-victims, primarily victims, or primarily delinquent. This study used data from the Dating Violence among Latino Adolescents (DAVILA) Study, which surveyed 1,525 Latino youth and queried participants about past year victimization, delinquency, psychological distress, and cultural factors. Using multinomial logistic regression, we evaluated whether these variables differentiated youth who were delinquent-victims, primarily victims, primarily delinquent, or neither delinquent nor victims.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
cultural contexts; mental health and violence; youth violence