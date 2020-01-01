|
Citation
|
Yadav AK, Velaga NR. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2020; 140: e105512.
|
Affiliation
|
Transportation Systems Engineering, Department of Civil Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Powai, Mumbai, 400 076, India. Electronic address: n.r.velaga@iitb.ac.in.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32234551
|
Abstract
|
Speeding behaviour is known to influence crash risk among alcohol-impaired drivers, but this relationship is scarcely explored. The present study investigated the effects of different Blood Alcohol Concentrations (BAC) levels on driving performance with respect to mean speed of drivers and their ability to avoid crashes during sudden events while driving. Eighty-two drivers participated in the simulation driving experiment at four BAC levels (0%, 0.03 %, 0.05 % and 0.08 % BAC) in rural and urban driving scenarios. Two sudden events (pedestrian crossing and road crossing by parked vehicles (a car and a truck) in the perpendicular direction of traffic) were designed to evaluate the crash probabilities in both the driving scenarios. Generalized linear mixed models were developed to analyse the effects of BAC levels and driver attributes (e.g., age, gender) on mean speeds and crash probabilities.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol; Blood alcohol concentration; Crash probability; Driving environment; Driving simulator; Speed