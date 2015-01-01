Abstract

This article states incorrectly that ‘new crisis services were introduced via the Mental Health Act 2007 for people with serious mental illness such as schizophrenia, as short-term interventions’. This line should have stated that ‘new crisis services were introduced via the NHS Plan (2000) for people with serious mental illness such as schizophrenia, as short-term interventions’.



Reference

1Flynn, S, Graney, J, Nyathi, T, Raphael, J, Abraham, S, Singh-Dernevik, S, et al. . Clinical characteristics and care pathways of patients with personality disorder who died by suicide. Br J Open 2020; 6: e29.

