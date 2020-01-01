Abstract

BACKGROUND: Effects of treatment for child sexual abuse (CSA) victims have important implications. Assessing Risk of Bias (RoB) is a vital step to inform interpretations of treatment effects for these victims. The AMSTAR-2 (A MeaSurement Tool to Assess systematic Reviews) offers a comprehensive critical appraisal, allowing users to distinguish high quality reviews.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this article is two-fold: 1) to provide an up-to-date systematic review of treatment program meta-analytical reviews on interventions for CSA victims; and 2) to evaluate the quality of meta-analytical reviews using the AMSTAR-2. This is the first systematic review to examine the quality of meta-analyses on the effectiveness of CSA interventions using the AMSTAR-2.



METHOD: Eight electronic databases were searched for articles published up to April 2019. Meta-analytical reviews that assessed the effectiveness of any treatment modality for sexually abused children and adolescents up to 18 years old were considered. Outcome measures included physical and mental symptoms, and disorders, measured through validated instruments. Of 2794 articles, nine meta-analyses met the eligibility criteria. There was a variety of interventions, including: trauma-focused cognitive-behavioral therapy CBT, psychodrama, play therapy, and eclectic interventions. The most common outcomes measured were post-traumatic stress disorder/trauma, externalizing, internalizing, and sexualized behaviors.



RESULTS: Although effect sizes were moderately significant, with treatment having a positive effect, all meta-analyses showed a high RoB.



CONCLUSIONS: To use the best available evidence in clinical decision-making for CSA victims, reviewers should conduct meta-analyses that employ RoB tools.



