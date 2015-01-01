|
Citation
|
Dodd A, Guerin S, Delaney S, Dodd P. Death Stud. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
St Michael's House Intellectual Disability Service, Dublin, Ireland.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32238122
|
Abstract
|
The knowledge, attitudes, skills, and training of professionals regarding complicated grief influence their practice. We conducted 30 semi-structured interviews with psychiatrists, psychologists, and counselor/psychotherapists; the preliminary findings were contextualized via interviews with three experts in complicated grief research/practice.
Language: en