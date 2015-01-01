|
Vaca SD, Feng AY, Ku S, Jin MC, Kakusa BW, Ho AL, Zhang M, Fuller A, Haglund MM, Grant G. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(6): ePub.
Stanford Center for Global Health Innovation, Palo Alto, CA 94305, USA.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
32235768
INTRODUCTION: Road traffic injuries (RTIs) are an important contributor to the morbidity and mortality of developing countries. In Uganda, motorcycle taxis, known as boda bodas, are responsible for a growing proportion of RTIs. This study seeks to evaluate and comment on traffic safety trends from the past decade.
Language: en
Africa; Uganda; motorcycle; road safety; road traffic injury; trauma; traumatic brain injury