Abstract

Objective: Intimate partner violence (IPV) remains a public health concern for women age 18-25. While much is known about the IPV risk and experiences of heterosexual women, little is known about the IPV risk and experiences of their LGBTQ + counterparts and any contributions of multiple marginalization in such risk. This study examines the emotional, physical, and sexual intimate partner violence (IPV) vulnerability of emerging adult college women with and without multiple minority statuses (e.g., women with both racial/ethnic and sexual minority identities). Participants: Participants were 9,435 women ages 18-25 from the National College Health Assessment (NCHA). Results: Findings demonstrate that being a sexual minority increases risk vulnerability for all forms of IPV, regardless of race. Conclusions: The risk for college women with multiple marginalized identities is exponentially greater than either their White or heterosexual counterparts. Implications for colleges/universities, university counseling centers and professionals, and future research directions are discussed.

