Abstract

Objectives: The objectives were to: determine undergraduate students' awareness of active transportation-promoting point-of-choice prompts; explore perceptions of the impact of the prompts on students' transportation choices; and obtain feedback regarding the suitability of the prompts. Participants: This cross-sectional study included a convenience sample of 346 undergraduate students. Methods: Prompts were displayed in March 2018 on one Canadian university campus. Thereafter, students completed a 20-question and study-specific online questionnaire containing a mix of closed- and open-ended questions. Results: Approximately 41% of respondents were aware of the prompts, with awareness levels being associated with the distribution and the design of the displays. Although students assessed them as suitable, the prompts did not impact the transportation choices of the majority of respondents who saw them. Conclusions: Findings contribute to the understanding of students' awareness levels of tailored and strategically-placed prompts, and the impact of this intervention on decisions to engage in active transportation.

