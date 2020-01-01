Abstract

Research on the implications of childhood emotional maltreatment for later romantic relationship well-being has been accumulating. More efforts are needed to systematically delineate the etiological chains of the more proximal processes explaining why childhood emotional maltreatment, as a more distal risk factor, might ultimately result in later romantic relationship malfunctioning. Using multiple-wave data from a diverse community sample of primiparous women across the transition to parenthood (N = 159), we conducted a process model in which adult attachment, emotion regulation difficulties, and depressive symptoms were examined as potential mediators for the associations between childhood emotional maltreatment and various aspects of later couple functioning.



RESULTS demonstrate that adult attachment anxiety played a key role in accounting for the associations between childhood emotional maltreatment and the negative aspects of later couple functioning (i.e., conflict and ambivalence) through its associations with emotion regulation difficulties and depressive symptoms. In contrast, adult attachment avoidance more directly mediated the associations between childhood emotional maltreatment and the positive dimensions of later couple functioning (i.e., love and maintenance), without other intervening mediators. Overall, the currently identified risk chains contribute to a more nuanced understanding of the mechanisms via which childhood emotional maltreatment shapes later romantic relationship functioning and also help clinicians specify potential targets for effective interventions aimed at diminishing the detrimental consequences of childhood emotional maltreatment for later intimate relationship well-being. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en