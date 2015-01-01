|
Bertino E, Duvigneau R, Goatin P. Math. Biosci. Eng. 2019; 17(2): 1511-1533.
Inria Sophia Antipolis - Méditerranée, Université Côte d'Azur, Inria, CNRS, LJAD, 2004 route des Lucioles - BP 93, 06902 Sophia Antipolis Cedex, France.
(Copyright © 2019, American Institute of Mathematical Sciences)
32233592
The objective of this paper is to analyze the inclusion of one or more random parameters into the deterministic Lighthill-Whitham-Richards traffic flow model and use a semi-intrusive approach to quantify uncertainty propagation. To verify the validity of the method, we test it against real data coming from vehicle embedded GPS systems, provided by Autoroutes Trafic.
Language: en
macroscopic traffic flow models ; real data ; stochastic conservation laws ; stochastic parameters ; uncertainty quantification