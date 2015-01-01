|
Kojayan GG, Grigorian A, Schubl SD, Kuza CM, Dolich M, Bashir R, Nahmias J. Pediatr. Surg. Int. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Division of Trauma, Burns and Surgical Critical Care, Department of Surgery, University of California, Irvine Medical Center, 333 The City Blvd West, Suite 1600, Orange, CA, 92868-3298, USA.
32236667
PURPOSE: Cigarettes have been demonstrated to be toxic to the pulmonary connective tissue by impairing the lung's ability to clear debris, resulting in infection and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Approximately 8% of adolescents are smokers. We hypothesized that adolescent trauma patients who smoke have a higher rate of ARDS and pneumonia when compared to non-smokers.
ARDS; Pediatric; Pneumonia; Smokers; TQIP; Trauma surgery