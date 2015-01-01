Abstract

Freeway traffic management and control often rely on input from fixed-point sensors. A sufficiently high sensor density is required to ensure data reliability and accuracy, which results in high installation and maintenance costs. Moreover, fixed-point sensors encounter difficulties to provide spatiotemporally and wide-ranging information due to the limited observable area. This research exploits the utilization of connected automated vehicles (CAVs) as an alternative data source for freeway traffic management. To handle inherent uncertainty associated with CAV data, we develop an interval type 2 fuzzy logic-based variable speed limit (VSL) system for mixed traffic. The simulation results demonstrate that when more 10% CAVs are deployed, the performance of the proposed CAV-based system can approach that of the detector-based system. It is demonstrated in addition that the introduction of CAVs may make VSL obsolete at very high CAV-equipment rates.

Language: en