Abstract

Objective: To explore the reference ranges and influential factors of disturbance coefficient (DC) in children without craniocerebral injury at different ages. Methods: Two hundred children without craniocerebral injury admitted to the Department of Orthopaedics in Children's Hospital of Chongqing Medical University from May 2018 to October 2019 were enrolled in this prospective study. The children were divided into four groups according to age, 0-1 year, >1-3 years, >3-5 years and >5-16 years, each of which included 50 children. Each child had DC measured twice with the non-invasive dynamic cerebral edema monitor, and the average value was used as the terminal DC value. Each measurement lasted 15 minutes, 12 hours apart. The difference of DC values among the four groups and between different genders were compared with ANOVA test and nonparametric test. And the Loess local weighted nonparametric regression analysis was used to explore the change of DC according to the increase of age, weight and head circumference (HC). Results: The reference values of DC for children of 0-1 year,>1-3 years, >3-5 years, and >5-16 years were 60±14, 92±18, 112±18, 135±18, respectively (F=175.690, P<0.01). There was no statistical significance in DC between male and female children either in the whole or in each separate age group (103 (81, 125) vs. 102 (68, 123) , Z=-0.739, P=0.460; 59 (52, 68) vs. 57 (53, 65) , Z=-0.243, P=0.808; 88 (81, 105) vs. 95 (70, 105) , Z=-0.776, P=0.437; 117 (99, 120) vs. 113 (101, 123) , Z=-0.170, P=0.865; 137 (123, 143) vs. 142 (123, 160) , Z=-1.279, P=0.201). When the child's age was younger than 5 years, weight was less than 18 kg or HC was less than 51 cm, the DC increased significantly with the increase of age, weight or HC. However, when the age, weight and HC were over the above values, the DC did not show obvious increase, but approaching to stable values of 135, 130, and 130, respectively. Conclusions: For children without craniocerebral injury, the reference values of DC are obviously different at different ages. DC is positively related to age, weight and HC, but not related to gender.

Language: zh



目的： 探讨不同年龄组无颅脑损伤患儿扰动系数的参考值及影响因素。 方法： 前瞻性研究。选取2018年5月至2019年10月入住重庆医科大学附属儿童医院骨科的200例无颅脑损伤患儿为研究对象，根据年龄分为0~1岁、>1~3岁、>3~5岁、>5~16岁4组，每组50例，采用无创脑水肿动态监护仪对每例患儿进行监测，每次测量时间为15 min，间隔12 h重复测量，取2次测量值的均数为该患儿最终扰动系数值。利用方差分析比较不同年龄组患儿扰动系数的组间差异，利用秩和检验比较总体及各年龄组中不同性别患儿扰动系数的组间差异，通过绘制散点图及Loess局部加权非参数回归曲线分析扰动系数与年龄、体重、头围的关系。 结果： 年龄0~1岁、>1~3岁、>3~5岁、>5~16岁4组患儿扰动系数的参考值分别为60±14、92±18、112±18、135±18，组间比较差异有统计学意义（F=175.690,P<0.01）。两独立样本秩和检验显示总体及各年龄组中男性患儿与女性患儿的扰动系数差异无统计学意义[103（81,125）比102（68,123），Z=-0.739，P=0.460；59（52,68）比57（53,65），Z=-0.243，P=0.808；88（81,105）比95（70,105），Z=-0.776，P=0.437；117（99,120）比113（101,123），Z=-0.170，P=0.865；137（123,143）比142（123,160），Z=-1.279，P=0.201]。年龄<5岁、体重<18 kg、头围<51 cm时，随着患儿年龄、体重、头围的增加，扰动系数也呈明显增大趋势；年龄>5岁、体重>18 kg、头围>51 cm时，随着年龄、体重、头围的增加，扰动系数的变化不明显，分别趋近于135、130、130。 结论： 无颅脑损伤的患儿不同年龄段扰动系数的参考值范围不同。扰动系数与患儿的性别无关，与年龄、体重、头围有一定的关系。.

Language: zh