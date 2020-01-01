|
Tebeka S, De Premorel Higgons A, Dubertret C, Le Strat Y. Addict. Behav. 2020; 107: e106389.
APHP, Department of Psychiatry, Universitary Hospital Louis Mourier, 92700 Colombes, France; Université de Paris, France; Institute of Psychiatry and Neuroscience of Paris (IPNP), INSERM U1266, Paris F-75014, France. Electronic address: yann.lestrat@aphp.fr.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32244086
BACKGROUND: Heavy episodic drinking (HED) is a frequent pattern of alcohol use in women of childbearing age with severe consequences for both women and child, making it a major public health issue. Some states in the US have reported laws that target the use of alcohol during pregnancy. Our aim was to examine the evolution of 12-month alcohol use and 12-month HED prevalence in childbearing age, pregnant and postpartum women between 2001 and 2002 and 2012-2013.
Alcohol; Heavy episodic drinking; Postpartum; Pregnancy; Women