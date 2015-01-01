Abstract

BACKGROUND: Studies on the influence of obesity on different physical parameters such as postural balance and musculoskeletal flexibility are limited and have reported varying results.



OBJECTIVES: Measure effect of childhood obesity on balance and musculoskeletal flexibility in Saudi children.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional. SETTING: Physiotherapy laboratory.



SUBJECTS AND METHODS: The study included a representative sample of Saudi elementary school children selected from a convenience sample of 150 children. Balance was examined using the Biodex balance system. Calf muscle flexibility was measured by the weight-bearing ankle lunge test while the chest flexibility was measured by the chest expansion test. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Postural stability indices and flexibility parameters. SAMPLE SIZE: 90 elementary school children aged 6 to 11 years, 47 of normal weight and 43 obese children.



RESULTS: All stability indices at different stability levels were significantly impaired in children with obesity ( P≤.05). In terms of musculo-skeletal flexibility, the weight-bearing lunge test distance was shorter in children with obesity ( P=.01). In the chest expansion test, there was no significant difference between the two groups ( P=.32).



CONCLUSIONS: Postural balance at different stability levels was impaired in children with obesity and in all planes. The calf muscles were less flexible in obese children. LIMITATIONS: Unblinded, convenience sample so findings are not generalizable. CONFLICT OF INTEREST: None.

