Abstract

No concerted investigation has been conducted to explore overlapping and distinct pathobiological mechanisms between repetitive mild traumatic brain injury (r-mTBI) and tau/amyloid proteinopathies considering the long history of association between TBI and Alzheimer’s disease. We address this problem by using unbiased proteomic approaches to generate detailed time-dependent brain molecular profiles of response to repetitive mTBI in C57BL/6 mice and in mouse models of amyloidosis (with amyloid precursor protein KM670/671NL (Swedish) and Presenilin 1 M146L mutations [PSAPP]) and tauopathy (hTau). Brain tissues from animals were collected at different timepoints after injuries (24 hr–12 months post-injury) and at different ages for tau or amyloid transgenic models (3, 9, and 15 months old), encompassing the pre-, peri-, and post-“onset” of cognitive and pathological phenotypes. We identified 30 hippocampal and 47 cortical proteins that were significantly modulated over time in the r-mTBI compared with sham mice. These proteins identified TBI-dependent modulation of phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase/AKT signaling, protein kinase A signaling, and PPARα/RXRα activation in the hippocampus and protein kinase A signaling, gonadotropin-releasing hormone signaling, and B cell receptor signaling in the cortex. Previously published neuropathological studies of our mTBI model showed a lack of amyloid and tau pathology. In PSAPP mice, we identified 19 proteins significantly changing in the cortex and only 7 proteins in hTau mice versus wild-type littermates. When we explored the overlap between our r-mTBI model and the PSAPP/hTau models, a fairly small coincidental change was observed involving only eight significantly regulated proteins. This work suggests a very distinct TBI neurodegeneration and also that other factors are needed to drive pathologies such as amyloidosis and tauopathy postinjury.

