BACKGROUND: Early detection of occupational violence (OV) risk factors could facilitate timely and appropriate management of patients in the emergency department. For this purpose, an OV risk assessment could be useful and best initiated at triage. AIMS: To understand the need for and determine potential utility and desirable components of an OV risk assessment tool; and to determine specific challenges to its implementation if appropriate.



METHODS: A participatory action research was conducted. Data were collected through focus groups and semi-structured interviews. Thematic analysis was done inductively and collaboratively using Braun and Clarke's technique.



FINDINGS: Six themes were identified from triage nurses (N = 15) pertaining to: i) OV risk assessment; ii) communication of OV risk; iii) clinical implications of risk assessment; iv) tool attributes; v) future implementation challenges; vi) unintended consequences.



CONCLUSION: The development of an OV risk assessment tool is supported, but with very specific attributes.



FINDINGS herein also have implications on the implementation and evaluation of this tool in emergency settings.



