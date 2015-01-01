|
Elahi C, Williamson T, Spears CA, Williams S, Nambi Najjuma J, Staton CA, Nickenig Vissoci JR, Fuller A, Kitya D, Haglund MM. J. Neurosurg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, North Carolina.
(Copyright © 2020, American Association of Neurological Surgeons)
32244205
OBJECTIVE: Traumatic brain injury (TBI), a burgeoning global health concern, is one condition that could benefit from prognostic modeling. Risk stratification of TBI patients on presentation to a health facility can support the prudent use of limited resources. The CRASH (Corticosteroid Randomisation After Significant Head Injury) model is a well-established prognostic model developed to augment complex decision-making. The authors' current study objective was to better understand in-hospital decision-making for TBI patients and determine whether data from the CRASH risk calculator influenced provider assessment of prognosis.
HIC = high-income country; LMICs = low- and middle-income countries; LST = life-sustaining treatment; MNRH = Mulago National Referral Hospital; MRRH = Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital; TBI = traumatic brain injury; clinical decision support; discrete choice experiment; neurosurgery; risk calculator; traumatic brain injury