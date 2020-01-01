Abstract

BACKGROUND: The spectrum of injury severity for abusive head trauma (AHT) severity is broad, but outcomes are unequivocally worse than accidental trauma. There are few publications that analyze different outcomes of AHT.



OBJECTIVE: To determine variables associated with different outcomes of AHT.



METHODS: Patients were identified using our AHT database. Three different, but not mutually exclusive, outcomes of AHT were modeled: (1) death or hemispheric stroke (diffuse loss of grey-white differentiation); (2) stroke(s) of any size; and (3) need for a neurosurgical operation. Demographic and clinical variables were collected and correlations to the 3 outcomes of interest were identified using bivariate and multivariable analysis.



RESULTS: From January 2009 to December 2017, 305 children were identified through a prospectively maintained AHT database. These children were typically male (60%), African American (54%), and had public or no insurance (90%). A total of 29 children (9.5%) died or suffered a massive hemispheric stroke, 57 (18.7%) required a neurosurgical operation, and 91 (29.8%) sustained 1 or more stroke. Death or hemispheric stroke was statistically associated with the pupillary exam (odds ratio [OR] = 45.7) and admission international normalized ratio (INR) (OR = 17.3); stroke was associated with the pupillary exam (OR = 13.2), seizures (OR = 14.8), admission hematocrit (OR = 0.92), and INR (9.4), and need for surgery was associated with seizures (OR = 8.6).



CONCLUSION: We have identified several demographic and clinical variables that correlate with 3 clinically applicable outcomes of abusive head injury.



