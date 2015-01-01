SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Milesi P, Süssenbach P, Bohner G, Megías JL. Eur. J. Soc. Psychol. 2020; 50(1): 111-123.

(Copyright © 2020, European Association of Experimental Social Psychology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/ejsp.2622

Moral Foundations Theory proposes five intuition-based moral concerns: Care and Fairness ("individualizing foundations") as well as Loyalty, Authority, and Sanctity ("binding foundations"). In studies carried out in Italy, Spain, and Germany, the authors examined how these concerns are associated with the acceptance of modern myths about sexual aggression (AMMSA), and how both jointly predict rape victim blaming. Overall, victim blaming was positively predicted by Authority and Sanctity, and negatively predicted by Care and Fairness. Although victim blaming was best predicted by AMMSA, moral concerns also contributed to its prediction, partly independently, partly mediated through AMMSA, and in the case of Sanctity in interaction with AMMSA.

DISCUSSION highlights how integrating moral foundations in the investigation of victim blaming and AMMSA across different cultural contexts may deepen our understanding of why, in each cultural context, victim blaming and related beliefs are resistant to change.


modern myths about sexual aggression; moral foundations; rape; rape myths; victim blaming

