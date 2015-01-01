SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Holian MJ. Econ. Lett. 2020; 186: e108763.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.econlet.2019.108763

unavailable

Driving is the single biggest source of household carbon emissions, and land-use policies that encourage higher density are motivated in part by findings of lower vehicle ownership rates in compact areas. However, many previous estimates suffer from self-selection bias. Utilizing an indicator variable for the presence of same gender children in the household as an instrument for population density, I find a 10% increase in density causes a 0.012 decrease in the size of a household's vehicle fleet, a reduction of about half a percentage point.


Language: en

Carbon emissions; Land-use regulation; Vehicle demand

